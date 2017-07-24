Canadian police end hunt for missing hiker, family confirms

Image copyright Royal Canadian Mounted Police Image caption Gregory Tiffin's body has been found, but Sophie Dowsley remains missing

Canadian police have called off a search for an Australian woman who went missing while hiking earlier this month, according to her family.

Sophie Dowsley 34, and her Canadian partner Gregory Tiffin, 44, had left for a day-long walk in British Columbia on 8 July.

Police began a search after they did not return. Mr Tiffin's body was found near a waterfall last week.

Ms Dowsley's relatives have said she "may never be found".

Her brother, Jamie Dowsley, said the Royal Canadian Mounted Police had "no plausible or conceivable areas left to search" in the rugged landscape near Harrison Lake.

"After visiting this area and gaining an understanding of the terrain and conditions our family fully accept this decision," Mr Dowsley wrote on social media.

Ms Dowsley's sunglasses and some of Mr Tiffin's personal items were found near the waterfall.

The missing woman's family thanked search teams for putting their "lives at risk".

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police has been contacted for comment.