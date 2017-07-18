Second Australian senator quits over dual citizenship

From the section

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Australian Senator Larissa Waters with her daughter, Alia Joy, in May

Australian Senator Larissa Waters has announced she is resigning because she holds dual citizenship.

Ms Waters, from the left-wing Greens party, was born in Canada.

Under Australia's constitution, a person cannot run for federal office if they hold dual or plural citizenship.

Ms Waters is the second senator to resign over dual citizenship since last week, following her Greens colleague, Scott Ludlam, on Friday.

In May, Ms Waters became the first Australian politician to breastfeed in federal parliament.