Man charged with murdering sleeping boy in Sydney

Image copyright NSW Police Image caption Brayden Dillon was shot dead in his Sydney home

An Australian man has been charged with the "execution-style" killing of a 15-year-old boy who was shot in his bed.

Brayden Dillon was sleeping on Good Friday in April when a masked gunman entered his family's Sydney home and shot him in the head, police said.

On Monday, heavily armed officers arrested a 26-year-old man and charged him with murder.

It came hours after police released images of a car being driven in the area around the time of the shooting.

In April, police said the gunman had threatened Brayden's mother before entering his room and shooting him at close range.

His stepfather and young step-siblings were also in the house at the time.

"Brayden's murder was particularly callous," Detective Chief Inspector Mark Henney said on Monday.

He would have celebrated his 16th birthday on Wednesday, police said.

The man will appear in a Sydney court on Tuesday.