London attack: Australia confirms death of two citizens

Image caption Kirsty Boden was killed trying to help other victims, her family said

Two Australians were killed in the London Bridge terror attack, the nation's government has confirmed.

South Australian nurse Kirsty Boden, 28, was confirmed to have died on Tuesday.

The other victim has not been named.

"The Australian Government is deeply saddened to confirm that two Australians have been killed in the London terrorist attack," Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said on Wednesday.

"The Australian Government has remained in close contact with the families who have requested privacy."

Ms Boden was from a town called Loxton, about 250km (155 miles) from Adelaide, and had been working in the UK as a senior staff nurse in Theatres Recovery.

Her family said she died after running towards the danger to help victims on the bridge.

"Kirsty was loved and adored by her family, friends and boyfriend," their statement said. "She was the most outgoing, kind and generous person who loved to help people.

"We are so proud of Kirsty's brave actions which demonstrate how selfless, caring and heroic she was, not only on that night, but throughout all of her life. Kirsty - we love you and we will miss you dearly."