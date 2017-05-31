Malaysian Airlines plane turns back after cockpit entry bid

Image copyright AFP Image caption Flight MH128 was bound for Kuala Lumpur, but was airborne for just minutes

A Malaysian Airlines plane has been forced to turn back to Melbourne airport after a passenger tried to enter the cockpit.

Flight MH128, bound for Kuala Lumpur, was forced to return "due to a disruptive passenger", a statement from the airline said.

The captain turned the plane around after being alerted to a "passenger attempting to enter the cockpit".

The plane has landed safely and has requested security assistance.

Malaysia's Transport Minister Liow Tiong Lai also confirmed the flight had "landed safely after being forced to turn back due to a disruptive passenger attempting to enter flight deck".

Aviation analyst Alex Macheras‏ tweeted that the passenger claimed to have explosives, citing air traffic control radio - a report which is still unconfirmed.

The statement from Malaysian Airlines said the plane was in the air for just 30 minutes of its eight-hour flight time before landing.

Flight tracking website FlightRadar24, however, said the plane was airborne for just 14 minutes.