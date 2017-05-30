Queensland siege enters second day after policeman's killing

Image copyright 9news.com.au Image caption Police set up a roadblock in Queensland

A siege in Australia involving a man suspected of killing a police officer on Monday has stretched into a second day.

The gunman, named in local media as Rick Maddison, has fired shots at a police helicopter at the location west of Brisbane, Queensland Police said.

He is suspected of fatally shooting Senior Constable Brett Forte after the police officer intercepted his car.

Police have been negotiating with the man for several hours.

Mr Forte was shot after intercepting a man police described as "wanted" about 14:20 local time (04:20 GMT) on Monday.

Authorities set up an exclusion zone at the farm just over an hour later. Police have been negotiating with the man since midnight local time.

'Peaceful' resolution sought

Police have not confirmed details about the suspect's weapon.

On Monday, Queensland Police Commissioner Ian Stewart said his officers wanted to resolve the siege "as peacefully as humanly possible".

Image copyright 9news.com.au Image caption Police evacuated residents from residents from nearby properties

"It is so distressing - not just to the police service - but to the community, that we have lost a fine police officer," he said.

"Whatever it takes, we will make sure that we resolve this matter."

Residents nearby residents were ordered to evacuate their homes on Monday evening.

Tributes for victim

Mr Forte was a husband and father who had been a police officer for more than 15 years, authorities said.

Queensland Police Union president Ian Leavers said the officer was shot "simply trying to apprehend a wanted person".

"It could have been any one of us anywhere in Australia," he told the Seven Network.

"Our thoughts are with his wife and his three children. He has got a daughter and two sons."