Rebel Wilson sues magazine publisher over 'nasty' articles

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rebel Wilson arrived in Australia from the US last week

Hollywood actor Rebel Wilson lost movie roles because she was portrayed as a liar in a series of magazine articles, an Australian court has heard.

Ms Wilson is suing publisher Bauer Media over eight articles published by its magazines in 2015.

The Supreme Court of Victoria heard the pieces alleged she had lied about her name, age and upbringing in Australia.

Her "world collapsed" after their publication, her lawyer said. Bauer denies the articles were defamatory.

The Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids actor, who is seeking unspecified damages, is expected to testify during the case in Melbourne.

'Such nastiness'

Opening her case, Ms Wilson's lawyer, Dr Matthew Collins, QC, told the six-woman jury that Bauer Media "tore down an Australian star to sell magazines".

"She thought she had never been hit with such nastiness," he said.

"It should have been the high point of her career. She should have been going from meeting to meeting to discuss future roles. In fact the phone stopped ringing."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rebel Wilson's lawyers say the articles were timed to coincide with the release of Pitch Perfect 2

Dr Collins said Ms Wilson was subsequently sacked from two films, Trolls and Kung Fu Panda 3.

In defending the articles, a lawyer for Bauer Media told the jury that the articles were substantially true, trivial, and unlikely to cause Ms Wilson harm.

Georgina Schoff, QC, said actors often lied about their age.

"They were not nasty articles," she said.

The articles appeared in magazines including Woman's Day and the Australian Women's Weekly.

'I won't be intimated'

Ms Wilson told media outside court that it was traumatic to relive the saga.

"You might have seen ame crying already today just in the opening statements," she said.

"I won't be intimated and I am here ready to tell my side of the story."