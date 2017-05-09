Fake Chinese-marked money used in Australian scam

From the section

Image copyright Northern Territory Police Image caption Roughly translated, the words say: "Training money. Sample. Only for practice. Circulation forbidden."

Fake Australian bank notes bearing Chinese characters are being used in a scam in Darwin, according to police.

Several pubs have been given imitation $A100 (£57; $74) currency since Sunday, Northern Territory Police said.

The notes, designed to train bank tellers in China, can be bought cheaply online.

Police said six of seven known scams had been carried out by the same man and woman, usually to buy cigarettes, alcohol and to receive change.

The Chinese words roughly translate to: "Training Money. Sample. Only for practice. Circulation forbidden."

"The pair collects change from the transaction before quickly leaving the scene," said Acting Senior Sergeant Glenn Leafe.

Police said the deception was foiled at one venue on Monday night.

"Upon examining the note, staff challenged the pair who fled the store," Sgt Leafe said.

Police have urged locals to check currency as a search for the perpetrators continues.