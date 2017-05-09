Australia budget 2017: Treasurer promises fairness and growth

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Treasurer Scott Morrison and Finance Minister Mathias Cormann with copies of the budget

Australian Treasurer Scott Morrison has promised to address rising debt but remain fair when he delivers his nation's budget on Tuesday.

Infrastructure projects, health, education and housing affordability are expected to be high on the agenda.

The budget will be the first since PM Malcolm Turnbull's government was re-elected on a tiny majority last year.

Mr Morrison has not said whether he still intends to return to surplus by 2021, a key pledge he made last year.

As Australia's rising living expenses continue to outpace wage growth, the treasurer promised his budget would secure "better days" in the future.

"It is based on the principles of fairness, of security and of opportunity," he told reporters on Tuesday morning.

A$36.5m (£20.7bn; $26.8bn) was the nation's deficit in December 8.5 million pages of budget documents were prepared for Tuesday

19:30 (09:30 GMT) is the time the budget is unveiled in parliament

6 is how many hours journalists spend in a "lock-up" to study the details

695,000 Australians on average watched Treasurer Scott Morrison's speech in 2016 Getty Images

"The choice to ensure that we grow our economy for more and better-paid jobs."

Credit agencies have warned that Australia risks losing its triple-A rating if it does not address its deficit, which stood at A$36.5bn (£20.7bn; $26.8bn) in December.

What we know

The government has already announced key aspects of the budget, including building a second Sydney airport, increasing university fees by 7.5% by 2021, and lowering the salary threshold for university debt repayments from A$55,000 to A$42,000.

In other areas, the government will provide:

The Australian Federal Police with an extra A$321m to counter the threat of terrorism;

Early childhood education with an additional A$428m;

Indigenous Australians who were exposed to radiation from British nuclear testing extra healthcare benefits;

No more subsidies on university fees for citizens from New Zealand.

In addition to the university fee changes, the government is expected to raise revenue by targeting the tobacco industry and multinational tax avoidance.

Mr Morrison will unveil the budget, his second since becoming treasurer, in a speech to parliament at 19:30 (09:30 GMT).