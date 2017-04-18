Girl killed by shark while surfing in Western Australia

Image copyright 9news.com.au Image caption The girl was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but later died

A teenage girl has died after being attacked by a shark while surfing in Western Australia.

The girl, 17, had suffered critical injuries when she was pulled to shore by her father about 16:00 on Monday (09:00 GMT), police said. She later died in hospital.

The teenager's mother and two siblings were also at the scene, a popular surfing spot near Esperance.

It is the third fatal shark attack in Western Australia within 12 months.

The latest incident happened in the same area where a surfer lost his arms in a shark attack in 2014.

Neville Mansted, a professional fisherman, said he would not surf there again.

"That's twice now in the same spot. It could have been my son," he told The West Australian newspaper.

The beach will be closed for at least 48 hours while authorities investigate.