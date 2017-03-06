UK backpacker 'raped repeatedly' over two months in Australia

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police allege the attacks happened in locations across Queensland

A British backpacker was allegedly raped, assaulted and choked during a two-month hostage ordeal in Australia.

The 22-year-old woman was subjected to repeated attacks in locations across Queensland, police say.

The ordeal ended on Sunday when police made a routine stop of a vehicle being driven by the woman, and noticed she had serious facial injuries.

An Australian man was arrested after being discovered in a storage alcove at the back of the vehicle, police said.

Authorities allege the pair met three months ago and agreed to go on a road trip that led to the backpacker being held against her will. Police say she was attacked repeatedly between 2 January and 5 March.

The woman appeared distressed when the vehicle was pulled over on the Warrego Highway at Mitchell, 560km (350 miles) north-west of Brisbane, police said.

She was treated for injuries including facial fractures, bruising and cuts to her body.

String of charges

The 22-year-old man, from the northern city of Cairns, is facing charges including four counts of rape, eight counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, four counts of strangulation and two counts of deprivation of liberty.

He is also facing charges of causing damage, possessing drugs and drug equipment, and obstructing police.

The man faced the Roma Magistrates Court on Monday and will reappear at a later date.

Police have urged anyone with information to come forward.