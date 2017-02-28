Australia terror arrest: Man held over suspected missiles plan

Image copyright 9news.com.au Image caption Police examine a property at Young, in rural New South Wales

A man suspected of trying to advise the so-called Islamic State on missiles has been arrested in Australia.

The 42-year-old was arrested in the New South Wales town of Young on Tuesday, PM Malcolm Turnbull said.

"Police will allege that man arrested has sought to advise ISIL on... high-tech weapons capability," said Mr Turnbull, using an alternative name for the group.

There was no immediate threat to the community, he said.

Mr Turnbull said the arrest did not relate to a planned terror attack in Australia.

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Andrew Colvin said the man, an Australian citizen, was suspected of acting alone.

Mr Colvin alleged the man was providing sophisticated advice.

He was an electrician and did not appear to have direct experience with missile or laser technology, the commissioner said.

Extensive search

Footage broadcast on the local Nine network showed police with dogs scouring a property in Young, about 150km (93 miles) north-west of Canberra.

"This is a very technical offence and this gentleman is quite technically minded so we will be doing a complete, thorough forensic examination of that property," Mr Colvin said.

"It could take hours, if not days, and we will leave no stone unturned in what we're looking for."

Mr Turnbull said: "It once again shows that we all need to be very vigilant."