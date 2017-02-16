Three people found dead in water tank in Australia

Image copyright 9news.com.au Image caption The three victims were found on a property in New South Wales

Three people have been found dead in an empty water tank in rural Australia.

The two men and a woman, all aged in their 60s, were members of the same family, local media reported.

Police said one of the men collapsed while working in the in-ground tank, prompting the others to go to his aid before they also collapsed.

The Yass Tribune reported police were investigating whether emissions from a nearby petrol engine contributed to the deaths.

A gas reading later found high levels of carbon dioxide, the newspaper said.

Police were called to the property at Oolong, 235km (145 miles) from Sydney, soon after 18:00 (07:00 GMT) on Thursday.

The deaths are not being treated as suspicious. Police said a post-mortem would be conducted.

"It's a very tragic loss," local man Bruce Newman told Nine News. "It's something you don't hear about every day around this area."