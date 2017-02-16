Three people found dead in water tank in Australia
- 16 February 2017
- From the section Australia
Three people have been found dead in an empty water tank in rural Australia.
The two men and a woman, all aged in their 60s, were members of the same family, local media reported.
Police said one of the men collapsed while working in the in-ground tank, prompting the others to go to his aid before they also collapsed.
The Yass Tribune reported police were investigating whether emissions from a nearby petrol engine contributed to the deaths.
A gas reading later found high levels of carbon dioxide, the newspaper said.
Police were called to the property at Oolong, 235km (145 miles) from Sydney, soon after 18:00 (07:00 GMT) on Thursday.
The deaths are not being treated as suspicious. Police said a post-mortem would be conducted.
"It's a very tragic loss," local man Bruce Newman told Nine News. "It's something you don't hear about every day around this area."