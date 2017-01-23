Actor fatally shot during Bliss n Eso music video in Brisbane

Image copyright 9news.com.au Image caption Police at the scene in Eagle Lane, Brisbane

An actor has died after being shot while filming a music video in the Australian city of Brisbane.

The man, in his 20s, suffered a chest wound inside the Brooklyn Standard bar in Eagle Lane in the city centre, Queensland police said.

Several firearms had been discharged during the filming just before 1400 local time (0400 GMT), said Detective Inspector Tom Armitt.

The video was for Sydney-based hip hop group Bliss n Eso.

The band's management released a statement to Australian news outlets confirming the death.

"The video production crew and our team are currently working with the police in their investigation and we are unable to provide further comment at this time," the statement said.

It said band members were not present at the time.

Ammunition type unknown

Insp Armitt told reporters police were conducting a criminal investigation.

"We do not know specifically how those injuries occurred at this point in time and that'll be [the] subject of our investigation," he said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bliss N Eso have won several Aria awards, the Australian equivalent of the Grammys

He said members of the film crew had tried to administer CPR on the victim, but the man eventually died from his injuries.

Insp Armitt did not say whether the gun was loaded with live ammunition or if blanks were being used. It is also unknown how many shots were fired.

Nobody else on set was hurt, and there was no risk to the public, police said.

The Australian Associated Press quoted an eyewitness as saying he heard a series of loud bangs.

Construction worker Blake Shaw was working on the floor above the bar at the time of the incident.

"There was like three gunshots and then about five minutes all the cops came," he said.

He said that when he looked through a hole in the floor, he saw money strewn around the bar and a man's torso covered in blood.

Image copyright Facebook / Brooklyn Standard Image caption The bar posted a statement confirming the police investigation

Brooklyn Standard bar said the venue had been "wholly rented out, outside of opening hours" for the filming.

"We would like everyone to know that none of our staff were involved in the incident and everyone is safe, and we are doing everything we can to help the police investigation at this time.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the individual involved, and we appreciate your respect and understanding at this time," said the statement. The bar will remain closed on Monday.

The sequel to the Hollywood blockbuster Pacific Rim, starring British actor John Boyega, had been filming in the same area in recent weeks.

A spokesman for that production told Australian media that the incident had nothing to do with their filming and that their set was closed on Monday.