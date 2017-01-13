Tigerair Australia to fly stranded Bali passengers home

Image copyright Getty Images

Tigerair Australia has been cleared to fly home 2,000 passengers who have been stranded on the Indonesian island of Bali because of a regulatory dispute.

Indonesia had suspended Tiger's Bali operations this week saying it did not have permission to operate "regularly scheduled conventional flights" to Australia, only chartered ones.

The budget carrier now has approval to operate flights from Bali until Monday.

It said it "continues to explore a number of options".

Tigerair Australia is owned by Virgin Australia and based in Melbourne.

In a statement it said: "Planning is under way to operate Virgin Australia relief flights from Bali to Australia from Tuesday 17 January 2017 onwards should this be required."

"Tigerair Australia continues to liaise with the Indonesian Government in order to commence flying to Bali again as soon as possible".

More than one million Australians visit Indonesia each year, with most heading to Bali, a popular holiday island.