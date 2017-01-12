Spectacular cloud photographed over Australia

Image copyright Ilya Katsman Image caption The image was taken on a flight from Perth to Adelaide

A plane passenger has photographed a spectacular cloud formation in the skies above Australia.

Ilya Katsman, 22, saw the weather phenomenon from a window on a flight from Perth to Adelaide.

Neil Bennett, from Australia's Bureau of Meteorology, said it was likely to be a wave cloud.

"It's like skimming a stone across a lake. The air is rising up and down in a wave motion," Mr Bennett said.

"Where it's going up you're getting the cloud, and where its going down you're getting the clear lines."

Mr Katsman said he initially thought it was a rare type of wave cloud known as the "morning glory", which occurs in the country's north.

"The cloud is definitely impressive," Mr Katsman told the BBC.

Image copyright Ilya Katsman Image caption Experts say the formation is likely to be a wave cloud

"I thought it was unusual to see it so far south."

Mr Katsman's photos received wide attention after being shared on an airline's Facebook page, delighting weather enthusiasts.

Reporting by the BBC's Greg Dunlop