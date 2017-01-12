Tigerair cancels Bali flights amid 'new requirements' from Indonesia

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tigerair has cancelled flights between Australia and Bali

Hundreds of passengers have been stranded in Bali after Indonesia imposed "new requirements" on Tigerair flights to Australia, the airline said.

All flights between Bali and Australia will be cancelled until at least Friday morning, Tigerair said in a statement..

The budget carrier said Virgin Australia would operate two replacement flights from Bali on Thursday.

More than one million Australians visit Indonesia each year, with most heading to popular holiday island.

About 700 passengers were affected by the cancellations on Wednesday, while a similar number will be grounded on Thursday, the airline said.

"We are working constructively with the Indonesian government to commence flying to Bali again as soon as possible and to work through the new requirements they have given us this week," Tigerair Australia CEO Rob Sharp said in a statement to the BBC.

"If the Indonesian government does not wish to honour the current agreement, we are asking them to give us a grace period so that we can continue to fly while we work through the new requirements together."

A spokesman for Indonesia's transport ministry told Reuters they suspended three chartered flights to Bali from Melbourne, Perth and Adelaide.

"(Tigerair) did not meet the rule for chartered flights. They should not sell tickets in the territories of Indonesia," Agoes Soebagio said.

Tigerair said its current cancellations were made "to provide certainty and notice to our customers", but added its five remaining flights on Friday were under review.

Passenger frustration

Australian traveller Sophie Kealley said she was stranded in Bali after her return flight to Perth was cancelled.

"We went to obviously check into our flight and they hadn't even sent us an SMS," she told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

"We tried to get on the next Jetstar flight but they boarded the plane and then everyone was evacuated off the plane anyway."

Other passengers told of their frustration on Tigerair's Facebook page.

Mr Sharp said the airline would provide accommodation and refunds to affected passengers.

Tigerair Australia is owned by Virgin Australia and based in Melbourne.