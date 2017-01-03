David Warner achieves rare Test feat with rapid century

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption David Warner celebrates his century in Sydney

Australia's David Warner has become the fifth batsman to hit a century before lunch on the opening day of a Test match.

The left-handed opener achieved the feat off 78 balls against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Warner smashed 17 fours to reach the milestone four minutes before the main break.

His rare accomplishment has been matched only by Victor Trumper, Charles Macartney, Don Bradman and Majid Khan.

It is the first time it has been achieved on Australian soil.

Batsmen who have scored centuries before lunch on day one of a Test match:

David Warner (Australia) v Pakistan, Sydney, 2017

Majid Khan (Pakistan) v New Zealand, Karachi, 1976

Donald Bradman (Australia) v England, Leeds, 1930

Charles Macartney (Australia) v England, Leeds, 1926

Victor Trumper (Australia) v England, Manchester, 1902

Warner was out soon after lunch for 113.

It was the fourth time Warner has made a Test century in fewer than 100 balls, and his third consecutive ton in Sydney.

"It's a great moment for Test cricket," said commentator Bill Lawry on Australia's Nine Network.

Warner's feat also won widespread praise from fans, including champion wheelchair racer Kurt Fearnley.