Perpetual Loyal wins Sydney to Hobart race in record time

Image copyright AP Image caption Perpetual Loyal won the Sydney to Hobart yacht race in record time

The gruelling Sydney to Hobart yacht race has been won in record time.

Perpetual Loyal finished the 628 nautical miles (1,163km) in one day, 13 hours, 31 minutes and 20 seconds - almost five hours faster than the previous course record.

The Australian yacht took first place after eight-time winner Wild Oats XI retired with keel damage.

Eighty-eight yachts began the race, which has been going since 1945, on Monday.

The occasion has since become one of the greatest spectacles in Australian sport.

Perpetual Loyal's closest rivals were all more than an hour slower than the 100ft yacht, which had failed to finish the last two races.

After they crossed the finish line, the team's official Twitter account said: "Mission accomplished!"

Five yachts have so far withdrawn from this year's race, including Wild Oats XI, which set the former record of one day, 18 hours, 23 minutes, 12 seconds in 2012.