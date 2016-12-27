Australia's Coogee beach bans alcohol after Christmas party

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Coogee Beach on a typical day

Alcohol will be banned at a popular Sydney beach all summer after a Christmas party resulted in a build-up of 15 tonnes (15,000kg) of rubbish.

More than 10,000 people flocked to Coogee beach on Christmas day, leaving bottles, cigarette boxes and general waste behind.

The ban has been enforced by Randwick City Council, which called the event "disgraceful".

The summer season in Australia usually takes place from December to February.

"The poor and inappropriate behaviour of a few on Christmas Day have forced [the] Council to introduce a total alcohol ban for the area," said Mayor of Randwick Noel D'Souza in a statement on Facebook.

"It is disappointing we have to take such a strong stance but we need to reassure the community that they can feel safe when visiting."

While some argued against the ban, the majority of those on social media seemed to agree with the council's actions.

"Normally I would not want this ban but there is no choice," said George Jessup on Facebook. " I am willing to forgo a glass of wine for the sake of reclaiming our parks and the beach."

"I agree with this. I don't want to take my kids down there as we don't feel safe. About time," another man, Tony Goh, commented.

The ban will become effective from 29 December until the end of summer in Australia.