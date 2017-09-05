Brunei profile - Media

Brunei's media are neither diverse nor free. The private press is either owned or controlled by the royal family, or exercises self-censorship when covering politics and religion.

Broadcast media are dominated by government-controlled Radio Television Brunei.

Self-censorship is the rule for journalists working for the state broadcaster and the main press titles, says Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

RSF says "repressive legislation is rendered even harsher" by the gradual introduction of Islamic Sharia law, which discourages comments that can be interpreted as blasphemy or criticism of the royal family.

There were around 310,000 internet users by 2016 (InternetLiveStats).

Press

Television

Radio Television Brunei - state-controlled, broadcasts in Malay and English

Radio