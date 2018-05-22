Nipah virus death toll rises in India

Image copyright SK MOHAN Image caption Authorities have ordered emergency measures to control the spread of the infection

The death toll from the deadly Nipah virus in the southern Indian state of Kerala has risen to 10, doctors say. Two others who have tested positive for the virus are critically ill.

Some 40 people have been put under under quarantine following the deaths.

Symptoms of infection include fever, vomiting and headaches, making the virus hard to diagnose.

Nipah has a mortality rate of 70% and there is no vaccine. It can be transmitted to humans from animals.

Nipah virus is also "top of the list" of 10 priority diseases that the WHO has identified as potentials for the next major outbreak.

Authorities have ordered emergency measures to control the spread of the infection in Kozhikode, where the deaths have taken place.

Some 60 blood and body fluid samples of suspected cases have been sent for confirmation to the National Institute of Virology in the western Indian city of Pune, officials said.

Among the dead are three members of a family. A nurse who treated them was among the victims, and is now being hailed as a hero by authorities and in social media.

Lini Puthussery, a mother of two, wrote a note for her husband in a hospital isolation unit saying, "I don't think I will be able to see you again. Sorry. Please take care of our children".

The letter is being widely shared on social media.

Skip Twitter post by @inquestioner Nurse Lini died in our battle against the Nipah virus. She died trying to save patients infected by it. She was just 31 & was a mother of two little kids. If she is not a martyr, I don't know who is. pic.twitter.com/xF2rZrtuRv — Sasidharan Pazhoor (@inquestioner) May 22, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @mn_karassery I hereby request the Chief Minister of Keralam to institute an award in the name Lini, the nurse who sacrificed her life for the Nipah Virus affected patients to honour the service minded female nurses in the state. Her memory can inspire sacrifice and commitment. — M.N. Karassery (@mn_karassery) May 22, 2018 Report

Kerala state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Puthussery's "selfless service will be remembered".

Fruit bats are considered to be the natural host of the Nipah virus.

Health workers said they had found dead bats in a well of the family's house in Kozhikode district, previously known as Calicut, and sealed off the well with fluorescent nets.

Health authorities across the state have been on alert, setting up medical camps and a control room to tackle the situation.

UV Jose, the senior-most official of Kozhikode, told the AFP news agency that all government and private hospitals were working in close coordination.

"Health staff are visiting individual households giving them specific instructions including about eating fruits from outside and other precautions," he said.

Reports say the infection was first reported in India in 2001 and again six years later. Some 50 people were killed in the two outbreaks.

What is Nipah virus?

Nipah virus (NiV) infection is a newly emerging disease which can be transmitted to humans from animals. The natural host of the virus are fruit bats

The infection was first identified in 1999 during an outbreak of encephalitis and respiratory illness among pig farmers and people with close contact with pigs in Malaysia and Singapore

Nearly 300 human cases with over 100 deaths were reported in that outbreak. In order to stop it, more than a million pigs were euthanized, causing tremendous trade loss for Malaysia

Nipah virus infection can be prevented by avoiding exposure to sick pigs and bats in endemic areas and not drinking raw date palm sap

Symptom of the infection include fever, headache, drowsiness, respiratory illness, disorientation and mental confusion. These signs and symptoms can progress to coma within 24-48 hours

There is no vaccine for either humans or animals

(Source: WHO, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)