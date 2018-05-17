Image copyright NBCUniversal Image caption Irrfan Khan has been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan returned to Twitter on Wednesday, two months after he had announced that he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour.

Khan, 51, tweeted about his upcoming film, which is set to release on 10 August. He is reportedly undergoing treatment in the UK.

He has acted in more than 100 films including Hollywood movies, Life of Pi, Jurassic World and Slumdog Millionaire.

Khan's fans were delighted with his return to the social media platform.

Khan has starred in several popular Bollywood films and many welcomed him back on Twitter with wishes for his speedy recovery.

Thank you so much sir ! Couldn't have asked for a better beginning than with you ! Wishing and praying for your speedy recovery always! — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) May 16, 2018

An endocrine tumour is a rare illness that affects the cells that release hormones into the bloodstream. He had first tweeted on 5 March saying that he was suffering from a "rare disease" and later revealed what it was.

He is India's best-known international actor and has also featured in a wide range of well-received roles in Bollywood and independent Hindi films.

In 2013, he won India's National Film Award for his leading role in Paan Singh Tomar, a biopic about a top athlete who becomes a bandit.

He has also won the Viewers' Choice Award at the Cannes Film Festival for his portrayal of a lonely accountant who mistakenly receives a lunchbox intended for a colleague in the 2013 film The Lunchbox.

It was also the only Indian film to be selected for competition at the London Film Festival that year.