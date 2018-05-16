Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The accident happened on the Godavari river on Tuesday evening

At least 25 people are feared drowned after a boat capsized in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

Reports say some 35 people were on board the vessel, many of them on their way back home from a weekly market.

The accident happened on the Godavari river near the East Godavari district on Tuesday evening.

Police say 10 people have been rescued so far. Rescue agencies, led by a federal disaster relief agency, are searching for more bodies in the river.

A senior police official told The Indian Express newspaper that the medium-sized boat was "ferrying passengers from one hamlet to another along the river".

"We are not sure what caused the launch to capsize. We are talking to the survivors to ascertain what happened. The river is very shallow now, so if the boat had a problem it could have reached the bank within five minutes," Ajitha Vejendla said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to the families of the missing passengers later in the day.

Anguished by the capsizing of a boat in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district. Condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the safety of those missing. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2018

Tuesday's incident happened days after a boat carrying 80 tourists caught fire on Godavari river. All the passengers were saved in the incident.