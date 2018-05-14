Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sunanda Pushkar (left) and Shashi Tharoor (right) were married in 2010

Indian MP and former UN diplomat Shashi Tharoor has been charged with aiding his wife’s suicide in 2014.

Sunanda Pushkar's death was initially treated as suicide, but police later said she had been murdered, without naming a suspect.

Police in Delhi have now charged Mr Tharoor with abetment to suicide and cruelty to his spouse.

Mr Tharoor tweeted saying he intends to "vigorously" contest the "preposterous charges" against him.

1/2 I have taken note of the filing of this preposterous charge sheet &intend to contest it vigorously. No one who knew Sunanda believes she would ever have committed suicide, let alone abetment on my part. If this is conclusion arrived at after 4+ yrs of investigation, (contd.) — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 14, 2018