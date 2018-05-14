India MP Shashi Tharoor charged over wife's death
Indian MP and former UN diplomat Shashi Tharoor has been charged with aiding his wife’s suicide in 2014.
Sunanda Pushkar's death was initially treated as suicide, but police later said she had been murdered, without naming a suspect.
Police in Delhi have now charged Mr Tharoor with abetment to suicide and cruelty to his spouse.
Mr Tharoor tweeted saying he intends to "vigorously" contest the "preposterous charges" against him.
1/2 I have taken note of the filing of this preposterous charge sheet &intend to contest it vigorously. No one who knew Sunanda believes she would ever have committed suicide, let alone abetment on my part. If this is conclusion arrived at after 4+ yrs of investigation, (contd.)— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 14, 2018
End of Twitter post by @ShashiTharoor
2/2) it does not speak well of the methods or motivations of the Delhi Police. In oct 17, the Law Officer made a statement in the DelhiHighCourt that they have not found anything against anyone & now in 6 months they say that I have abetted a suicide. unbelievable!— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 14, 2018
End of Twitter post 2 by @ShashiTharoor