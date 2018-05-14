India

India MP Shashi Tharoor charged over wife's death

  • 14 May 2018
Shashi Tharoor (R) and his bride Sunanda Pushkar (L) at their wedding ceremony in Pallakad on 22 August 2010. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Sunanda Pushkar (left) and Shashi Tharoor (right) were married in 2010

Indian MP and former UN diplomat Shashi Tharoor has been charged with aiding his wife’s suicide in 2014.

Sunanda Pushkar's death was initially treated as suicide, but police later said she had been murdered, without naming a suspect.

Police in Delhi have now charged Mr Tharoor with abetment to suicide and cruelty to his spouse.

Mr Tharoor tweeted saying he intends to "vigorously" contest the "preposterous charges" against him.

