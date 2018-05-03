Deadly dust storms kill dozens in India

Image copyright PTI Image caption The storm affected three districts in Rajasthan, as well as parts of Uttar Pradesh

At least 74 people have died and scores more were injured in fierce dust storms that hit the northern Indian states of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

The storm on Wednesday disrupted electricity, uprooted trees, destroyed houses and killed livestock.

Many of the dead were sleeping inside when their houses collapsed after being struck by intense bursts of lightning.

The chief minister of Rajasthan said officials were heading to affected areas to start relief work.