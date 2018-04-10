Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The match is expected to draw huge crowds as the Chennai team returns to the Indian Premier League after a two-year break

The long list of banned items ahead of a much anticipated cricket game in India's southern city of Chennai has prompted ridicule online.

Car keys, banners, flags, black clothing, water bottles, food and bags will not be allowed.

The restrictions are in response to recent protests over a water-sharing dispute with a neighbouring state.

The match is expected to draw huge crowds as Chennai's team returns to the IPL after a two-year break.

The Indian Premier League is considered to be the world's showcase for Twenty20 cricket.

Top Indian and international players take part, making it one of the world's most-watched cricket tournaments.

Around 4,000 police have been deployed to the Chepauk stadium, where Chennai Super Kings will play against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday evening.

All roads leading to the stadium have been blocked by authorities, with no vehicles allowed.

But the long list of banned items drew amusement and ire of many fans online:

On Monday, political parties had called for the match to be cancelled amid escalating tension in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, of which Chennai is the capital.

There have been multiple protests over the Cauvery river, which Tamil Nadu and its neighbouring state Karnataka have staked a claim to. The dispute over sharing water dates to the 19th Century during British rule.

But IPL chairman, Rajeev Shukla, told local media that the games scheduled in the city would not be affected.

"Adequate security measures have been taken. The IPL should not be dragged into political controversies," he said.

The Chennai Super Kings will be playing three more matches in the city's Chepauk stadium this month.