Image copyright AFP Image caption Khan can appeal against the verdict

An Indian court has found Bollywood superstar Salman Khan guilty of poaching rare antelope back in 1998.

Khan killed the two blackbucks, a protected species, in the western state of Rajasthan while shooting a film.

Four other actors who starred with him in the movie and were also charged with the offence have been acquitted by the court in Jodhpur.

Khan could now face between one and six years in jail. He can appeal against the verdict.

This is far from the actor's first brush with the law. In December 2015 Khan was cleared in a 2002 hit-and-run case in which a homeless man died.

This is the fourth case filed against the actor in connection with poaching animals during the filming of the 1998 movie Hum Saath Saath Hain.

He has been acquitted in three of those cases.