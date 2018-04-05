India

Bollywood star Salman Khan guilty of poaching

  • 5 April 2018
Indian Bollywood actor Salman Khan (C) arrives at the airport in Jodhpur on April 4, 2018 ahead of a verdict in the long-running blackbuck poaching case. Indian actor Salman Khan is accused of poaching the protected blackbuck species in the Jodhpur district of Rajasthan in September 1998, and the two-decade-long case has included co-defendants Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, and Neelam Kothari. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Khan can appeal against the verdict

An Indian court has found Bollywood superstar Salman Khan guilty of poaching rare antelope back in 1998.

Khan killed the two blackbucks, a protected species, in the western state of Rajasthan while shooting a film.

Four other actors who starred with him in the movie and were also charged with the offence have been acquitted by the court in Jodhpur.

Khan could now face between one and six years in jail. He can appeal against the verdict.

This is far from the actor's first brush with the law. In December 2015 Khan was cleared in a 2002 hit-and-run case in which a homeless man died.

This is the fourth case filed against the actor in connection with poaching animals during the filming of the 1998 movie Hum Saath Saath Hain.

He has been acquitted in three of those cases.

