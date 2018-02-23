Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Breast reconstruction can cost upwards of eight million rupees in India

A government hospital in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu has launched a clinic that offers free breast reconstruction surgery, officials said.

The Stanley Hospital, which was already performing free breast reconstruction for cancer survivors, will now also offer free breast alteration surgery.

The procedures will be free for patients who earn less than 72,000 rupees ($1,100; £794) a year.

Tamil Nadu has one of India's best healthcare delivery systems.

Breast reconstruction surgery can cost upwards of eight million rupees ($124,000; £90,000) in private hospitals.

Patients will be asked to provide income certificates to prove their stated annual income, Dr V Rama Devi, head of plastic surgery at the hospital in Chennai (formerly Madras), told the BBC.

The clinic will offer three types of procedures: reconstruction for cancer patients, breast augmentation for those with small breasts and breast reduction for those with large breasts, she added.

While breast reduction and reconstruction will be free, women seeking augmentation will have to pay between 25,000 and 30,000 rupees for implants.

Dr Devi said this was because the need for augmentation was often due to "psychological problems".

She added that some women with large breasts needed the surgery as they suffered from fungal infection and shoulder pain.

But she said all patients would be examined by a team of seven doctors and three nurses before a decision to carry out surgery was taken.

"We encourage them to talk about their problems. We explain to them in detail about changes in their breasts after the surgery," she added.

The hospital's plastic surgery unit receives 50 to 100 patients a month.