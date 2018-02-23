Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Modi first welcomed Mr Trudeau on Twitter

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau, nearly a week after he arrived on his first state visit.

The meeting comes a day after Canada withdrew an invitation to an alleged Sikh extremist to attend an official dinner with Mr Trudeau in Delhi.

The Canadian PM has been fending off criticism that his government is soft on Sikh extremists.

His visit has been largely ignored by senior members of India's government.

The two leaders met at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the presidential palace, in Delhi where they are expected to discuss trade, defence, climate change and cooperation over civil nuclear energy.

There has been speculation that the Canadian PM has received a lukewarm reception in India, a charge both countries have denied.

Mr Modi has, on many occasions, personally received visiting government leaders at the airport. But he welcomed Mr Trudeau on Twitter a day before the two were scheduled to meet.

I hope PM @JustinTrudeau and his family had a very enjoyable stay so far. I particularly look forward to meeting his children Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien. Here is a picture from my 2015 Canada visit, when I'd met PM Trudeau and Ella-Grace. pic.twitter.com/Ox0M8EL46x — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 22, 2018

Mr Trudeau also met Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj.