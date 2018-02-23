Police in the south Indian state of Kerala have arrested two people after a video of a mob lynching a man accused of theft went viral.

The video footage of the incident along with images of people taking selfies while watching the tied up man being lynched have horrified Indians.

The victim was identified as Madhu, a tribesman who lived in the area.

Police told BBC Hindi's Imran Qureshi that they were actively searching for other people involved in the murder.

Senior police official Prateesh Kumar said a team had rushed to the spot in the state's Palakkad district after receiving information that a man was being lynched.

They had managed to stop the beating and rushed Madhu to the hospital, but he had died before he could receive any medical attention, Mr Kumar added.

Many people from the state had expressed horror at the graphic footage of the incident that was even aired on some Indian television channels.

Popular Kerala actor Mammooty made an impassioned statement on Facebook about the incident.

"Madhu's death is because our system is responsible... a system which has ordered mob justice and a person who attacks another is no human. How can we declare ourselves modern and progressive?" the post read.

The state chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan also made a statement on social media, saying that "strict action" would be taken against the attackers and that the incident was a "blot" on Kerala's progressive society.

"The worst thing that one person can do to another is to take a selfie in such a situation," tribal activist Dhanya Raman told BBC Hindi.