Two teenagers involved in a road crash in India reportedly died after police refused to take them in their patrol car to the nearest hospital.

Three police officers in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, are accused of failing to transport the young men because they did not want blood stains in their car.

They are now under investigation.

A short video, which has gone viral, appears to show two bloodied men lying on a pavement with a bystander pleading with the police officers for help.

Saharanpur: 2 youth dead after their bike rammed into an electric pole & they fell into a canal. Police say, ''on reaching the spot Police officials refused to take victims for medical help.'' A video of the incident has also surfaced & Police is taking disciplinary action on it.

Uttar Pradesh recently expanded its fleet of patrol cars as part of plans to improve its emergency services.