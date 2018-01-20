India police 'failed to help injured teenagers'
Two teenagers involved in a road crash in India reportedly died after police refused to take them in their patrol car to the nearest hospital.
Three police officers in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, are accused of failing to transport the young men because they did not want blood stains in their car.
They are now under investigation.
A short video, which has gone viral, appears to show two bloodied men lying on a pavement with a bystander pleading with the police officers for help.
Uttar Pradesh recently expanded its fleet of patrol cars as part of plans to improve its emergency services.