Image copyright Roshan Thakur Image caption Thakur won a bronze medal in the slalom category

A 21-year-old woman has become the first Indian to win a medal at an international skiing event, prompting celebration on social media.

Aanchal Thakur won a bronze medal at the Alpine Ejder 3200 Cup in Turkey, which was organised by the International Ski Federation (FSI).

Winter sports do not get much recognition in India, as much of the country does not see snowfall.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to congratulate her.

In a tweet, Mr Modi said "the entire nation is ecstatic" over Ms Thakur's "historic accomplishment".

She was trending on Twitter on Wednesday and many Indians, including the country's sports minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, have taken to Twitter to offer their congratulations.

Roshan Thakur, who is Ms Thakur's father and the secretary general of the Winter Games Federation of India (WGFI), told BBC News that he hoped his daughter's medal would help raise the profile of winter games in India.

"I saw the prime minister and sports minister had both tweeted and congratulated her. This is a very positive sign and hopefully it will encourage more people to take winter games seriously," he said.

Ms Thakur, a resident of Manali in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, won the medal in the slalom race category.

She told the Times of India newspaper that months of training had paid off, adding she was able to get her third-place finish because she got a good start in the race.