Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The accused had referred to Mr Tendulkar as his "father-in-law"

A man has been arrested for harassing Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's daughter.

Debkumar Maity allegedly called the cricketer's home more than 20 times and threatened to kidnap Sara Tendulkar if she rejected his marriage proposal, police said.

Mr Maity's family members say he is "mentally unstable".

According to the Hindustan Times newspaper, Mr Maity had referred to Mr Tendulkar as his "father-in-law".

He was arrested on Sunday in the eastern state of West Bengal where he lives. Ms Tendulkar, 20, had lodged a complaint against him in Mumbai, where she resides with her parents.

The police told BBC Marathi that they have brought the accused to Mumbai, where he would be produced in court later on Monday.

Mr Maity said he first saw Ms Tendulkar at a cricket stadium in Mumbai, according to police.

He said he got her home phone number from one of his relatives, but police said they were investigating his claim.