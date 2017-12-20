Image copyright Sonu Mehta/ Hindustan Times Image caption Suhaib Ilyasi was first arrested in March 2000

A court in India's capital New Delhi has sentenced the host of a popular TV crime series to life in jail for murdering his wife in 2000.

Suhaib Ilyasi, who fronted India's Most Wanted, was found to have stabbed his wife Anju Ilyasi to death.

He said she had killed herself, but the charges against him accused him of torturing her to extract more dowry money from her family.

Ilyasi's lawyer has said he will appeal against the conviction.

Anju Ilyasi's death was treated as suicide until her mother demanded that Ilyasi be tried for murder.

Giving a dowry has been illegal in India since 1961, but it still takes place in most arranged marriages.

Thousands of women are killed in India every year by their husband's families for bringing in insufficient dowries.