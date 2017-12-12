Indians question daytime condom ads ban

Image copyright AFP Image caption Condoms cannot be advertised in the daytime in India

Indians are questioning the merits of a government order banning condom adverts from being broadcast on primetime TV.

The information and broadcasting ministry says the adverts may only be shown between 10pm and 6am because they could be "indecent for children".

Some Indians found the directive regressive, but others agreed that many condom ads were "vulgar" and inappropriate for younger viewers.

Talking openly about contraception and sex is still largely taboo in India.

The ministry order cited broadcasting regulations banning "indecent, vulgar, suggestive, repulsive or offensive themes".

"All TV channels are hereby advised not to telecast the advertisements of condoms which are for a particular age group and could be indecent for viewing by children," it said.

Child psychologist Achal Bhagat told the BBC the decision was questionable.

"If the idea is that it sex is indecent, then why only restrict condom ads when other types of sexual content are freely available?" he said, citing how easy it was for children to access pornography on the internet.

Dr Bhagat said condoms could be a healthy way to start conversations about safe sex.

"We should focus on more points of conversation for our children where we can be open with them, rather than worry about them being spoiled. What is more worrying is this decision seems to have been made in a very patriarchal context that does not take choices into account."

Many others echoed this sentiment on social media:

With teenage pregnancy on the rise in India this no condom ad from 6-10pm is a major setback. We ought to focus on promoting safe sex. The times have changed and sex education is more important than it ever was. — Harshada Sawant (@AEHarshada) December 12, 2017

Kids can watch live TV news showing a video of a man being burnt to death but god forbid they get a glimpse of a condom ad — Rohini Haldea (@rohaldea) December 12, 2017

Not allowing condom Ad's6 AM to 10 PM is silly. If ASCI/MIB unhappy with A provocative Ad they should have banned it but to presume that Contraception is a nightly necessity smacks of Victorian Prudery that MOCKS the humungous population control challenge https://t.co/dcou8A7nga — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) December 12, 2017

Others defended the government decision, arguing that the quality of condom ads on Indian television was questionable.

Why is support @smritiirani

A condom ad should answer



'Why Condoms' & not 'Which Condom'



A B garde Movie clip with half naked couple don't answer 'Why Condom'



Something purposeless should be banned

I want complete ban n meaningful govt ads on it@Akashtv1Soni @GargiRawat — Mansi Singh (@Irealmansi) December 12, 2017

On a serious note, no condom ad emphasises abt why it should be used rather they talk abt pleasure, texture and flavours. It's more like soft porn. Content should be changed and not banned. — Sheetal (@itssitu) December 12, 2017

Condom companies objected to the decision.

Raymond Group, which owns the KamaSutra brand of condoms, told the Economic Times newspaper that "not all condom advertising is indecent, adding that they followed industry standards.

The Indian Express newspaper said the decision had been taken by the ministry, after India's advertising standards association told them that they "could not govern the timings for such ads, based on complaints".

This is the second time in recent months that condom ads have come under the spotlight in India.

In September, a condom company was forced to pull an advertisement promoting their popular Manforce brand ahead of the major Hindu festival of Navratri in the western state of Gujarat after protests by some Indians.

In 2008, the Madras high court told condom manufacturers not to have "sexy" pictures on the packaging of their products as this was an "affront" to Indian culture.

Last year the Supreme Court asked one of the country's most senior lawyers to examine condom packaging to see if the pictures on them were too racy and violated obscenity rules.