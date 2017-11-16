Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Scrutiny of sexual assault has grown in India since a fatal gang rape in 2012

Police in the southern Indian city of Bangalore have arrested four men for gang-raping a 17-year-old girl.

The girl was allegedly held in a hotel room and repeatedly raped over a period of 10 days.

The four men have been sent to judicial custody. The manager of the hotel is one of the accused.

The police told the BBC that another of the accused was a friend of the girl's who took her to the hotel on the "pretext of attending a party".

The girl is believed to have left home on 26 October. Her parents reported her missing on 30 October.

The police said they have also registered a case of rape and kidnap under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act, because the girl is a minor.

Scrutiny of sexual violence has grown in India since the 2012 gang rape and murder of a 23-year-old student on a bus in the capital Delhi.

The crime sparked days of protests and forced the government to introduce tougher anti-rape laws, including the death penalty.

However, brutal sexual attacks against women and children continue to be reported across the country.