Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Pollution levels in Delhi have reached 30 times the recommended limit in some areas

Twitter users in the smog-choked Indian capital Delhi have criticised the re-introduction of car rationing as a "tokenistic" effort to curb pollution.

Under the "odd-even" scheme, private cars with even and odd number plates will only be allowed on the roads on alternate days from 13 to 17 November.

Experts say that two previous periods of car rationing reduced traffic but had little impact on pollution.

India's environmental watchdog described the plan as "a farce".

The National Green Tribunal has called on the Delhi government to demonstrate that previous use of the scheme had actually improved air quality.

Delhi's air, among the world's dirtiest, worsens in the winter months.

This happens because farmers in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana states burn crop stubble to clear their fields.

Low wind speeds, dust from construction sites, rubbish burning in the capital and firecrackers used in festivals all contribute to increased pollution levels.

Why then, some of the city's residents asked on Twitter, did authorities wait until the onset of winter this year to pass legislation on car rationing?

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who strongly supports the scheme and has called the city a "gas chamber", drew personal flak for relying on emergency measures to clean up the city's air instead of implementing longer-term solutions.

Skip Twitter post by @Chhabiy If the first time was emergency measure,fine! You had 2 years to take some action,what did you do? Do I hear any such questions? Again #OddEven , closure of schools? Why? — Chhabi (@Chhabiy) November 9, 2017 Report

"Tokenism" was a word used repeatedly to refer to the measure.

But some people welcomed the move too.

Skip Twitter post by @ManojSahuG Not sure if #OddEven has any effect in controlling Air Pollution but it does bring sense of responsibility and our contribution in Clean Air.



Welcome Move — Manoj Kumar Sahu (@ManojSahuG) November 9, 2017 Report

Overall, however, there was a sense of frustration that little is perceived to have been done by the government to improve air quality.

Skip Twitter post by @mrajshekhar It astounds me. This wealth of information exists. But neither commentariat nor governments take much of this into cognizance. What we get is 'spray water from helicopters'. https://t.co/AphmY9Zven — mrajshekhar (@mrajshekhar) November 10, 2017 Report

Nikhil Pahwa, an activist and journalist who has written about air pollution, outlined 22 different ideas on Twitter to curb it, adding that the government has long been aware of such measures.

Skip Twitter post by @nixxin Just wanted to say that most of these are OLD ideas. Delhi govt had most of this list some 2 years ago. https://t.co/hcnNwj9mZl — Nikhil Pahwa (@nixxin) November 10, 2017 Report

Delhi is not the only Indian city with toxic air. Large parts of northern India are also affected - in fact the air in some cities is worse than in Delhi.

Reports say that the air in Lahore, Pakistan's second-largest city, is equally thick with smoke and particulate matter - tiny pollutants that can lodge inside the lungs and enter the bloodstream.

The Delhi government has also temporarily banned construction work in a bid to improve conditions, and has increased parking fees to discourage people from driving their cars.

A day before the government's announcement, pollution levels in the city had reached 30 times the World Health Organization's recommended limit in some areas.

What are PM2.5 particles?