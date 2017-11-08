Image copyright PTI Image caption The seven-year-old was killed on school premises on 8 September

A secondary school student has been arrested in connection with the murder of a schoolmate in north India.

The seven-year-old pupil was killed in a prominent school in Gurgaon in September.

Police had at first arrested a school bus conductor who they believed slit the boy's throat after trying to sexually assault him.

The senior student will be produced before in a separate court for juveniles on Wednesday.

In September, the police in Gurgaon said the bus conductor had confessed to the crime, but the victim's father had sought a federal inquiry into the case.

The case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI, which arrested the senior student on Tuesday evening.

A CBI spokesperson said initial investigations had revealed that the accused student "wanted to have the exams and a parent-teacher meeting in the school postponed".

The bus conductor is in prison.

The murder happened at the Ryan International School in Gurgaon, near Delhi.

Two senior officials at the school were also arrested in September in connection with the murder.