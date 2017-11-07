Image copyright Biplab Hazra/Sanctuary Wildlife Photography Awards Image caption This was one of 27 images honoured by the annual Sanctuary Wildlife Photography Awards

A shocking image of two elephants fleeing a mob in India after being set on fire has been declared the top entry in a wildlife photography competition.

Taken by Biplab Hazra, the picture shows a baby elephant on fire and a burning object near the adult as they run across the road.

The image won a photography award given by Sanctuary magazine.

The photo was taken in eastern India's West Bengal state, where human-elephant conflict is common.

It's unclear what eventually happened to the two elephants in the award-winning picture, which was taken in the state's Bankura district.

The district has often been in the news for human deaths caused by such encounters with elephants.

The magazine's note accompanying the photograph explains that this was also a case of human-elephant conflict.

The note says a "crowd of jeering men" were flinging "flaming tar balls and crackers" at the two elephants when he took the photograph.

He recalls the calf screaming in "confusion" as it fled.

"For these smart, gentle, social animals who have roamed the subcontinent for centuries, hell is now and here," he added.

The photograph has attracted a lot of attention on social media, including Facebook.

Mainak Mazumder, who lives in Bankura, commented that villagers were responsible for "heavy habitat destruction" and that "elephants have been subjected to terrible abuses and tortures".

But, he said, elephants also have "wreaked havoc" by destroying crops, damaging farmland, and have "killed innocent people".