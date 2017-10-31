Door drops off plane on to India house

Image copyright Telangana Police Image caption The door weighed more than 20kgs

An Indian family received a rude shock when a plane door fell on to the roof of their house in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad.

A man painting the roof had a lucky escape as he was away on his lunch break when the incident happened.

A police official told BBC Telegu that the four-seater training aircraft was flying at a low altitude.

He added that the pilot and his trainee were also safe, and an inquiry had been ordered into the incident.

Police inspector Karan Kumar Singh said it was a "common sight in this area to see the training aircraft flying at low level".

A pilot and his trainee narrowly escaped injuries in September when a similar aircraft crash landed in the same area.