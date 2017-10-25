Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gujarat is a stronghold state for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Assembly elections in the state of Gujarat will take place in December, the Election Commission of India has announced.

The polls will be held in two phases, with the first on 9 December followed by another one in 14 December.

The election commissioner came under fire for delaying the announcement of the Gujarat Assembly dates earlier this month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was chief minister of the state three times.

His Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has governed Gujarat for the past 20 years, making it a stronghold state for the party.

The polling panel was criticised for the late announcement, which came 13 days after the poll dates for the state of Himachal Pradesh were released.

The two-phase polling period will be followed by the counting of votes which will take place on 18 December.

Opposition parties claim that the late announcement has given the country's ruling BJP a way to sidestep the Model Code of Conduct, which effectively prevents the sitting government from announcing projects that could sway voters in their favour.

In an interview with BBC Gujarati, the chief election commissioner of India, AK Joti, said the delay was due to floods in the state and "Diwali festivities".

"We realised that nearly 26,000 staff would need be deployed for the elections, and so flood relief work would get delayed," he said.

He added that there there was no connection between the elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, so there was no reason to always announce these dates on the same day.

At a press conference, Mr Joti said that 50,128 polling stations would be set up, out of which 102 would be all-women booths.