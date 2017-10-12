A photographer's love letters to Mumbai

These are external links and will open in a new window
Sooni Taraporevala is a leading Indian photographer, screenwriter and filmmaker.
She is best known for writing films such as Mississippi Masala, The Namesake, and Oscar-nominated Salaam Bombay. She also directed the National Award-winning film Little Zizou.
Since 1977 Taraporevala has photographed India's western city of Mumbai in which she grew up.
These photographs celebrate the odd and the everyday and provide a significant contribution to the social history of one of India's most diverse cities.
Her images, cutting across class and community lines, are an insider's affectionate view. Her photographs explore one of the most populous cities in the world.
The works on display at an upcoming exhibition in Mumbai are personal documents of the city's eccentrics, its children, its elderly within the landscape: a gentle mirror to the culture and politics of Bombay with the secret sideways glance of a casual observer.
Sooni Taraporevala's photo exhibition Home in the City opens on 13 October at Mumbai's Chemould Prescott Road