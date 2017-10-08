Image copyright AFP Image caption White tigers are believed derive their colour from of a recessive gene

An animal keeper at a national park in southern India has been attacked and killed by two rare young white tigers, officials say.

The keeper, 40, was mauled to death as he attempted to direct the tigers into their enclosure on Saturday night at the Bannerghatta Biological Park.

A park official said the tigers pounced on him because one the four enclosure gates was not properly latched.

White tigers are an endangered species found in south and east Asia.

They derive their colour from a recessive gene.

India alarm over rising tiger deaths

No sex please: India 'shy' white tiger refuses to mate

The keeper had only been employed by the national park for a little over a week.

His angry relatives protested outside the park on Sunday - they want financial compensation from park management, accusing them of negligence.

A keeper at the park near Bangalore was reported to have been injured two years ago by lions.