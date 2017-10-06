U-17 World Cup: Football gains a following in India
India is debuting in Fifa's Under-17 World Cup, which kicks off on Friday in the country.
Mission XI Million
The Fifa Under-17 World Cup begins on Friday in India, which will be debuting at this year's tournament. As host, India automatically qualified for the finals. The championship kicks off with two simultaneous matches - Columbia will play Ghana in Delhi and New Zealand will play Turkey in Mumbai.
Mission XI Million
Twenty four countries are participating in the finals, which are being held in various cities, including Kochi in the southern-most state of Kerala and Guwahati in the eastern state of Assam. A total of 52 games will be played, culminating in the final, scheduled for 28 October in Kolkata. Nigeria, the current champion, is also the most successful team with five titles.
Mission XI Million
In the run-up to the championship, India's federal government and the All India Football Federation launched Mission XI Million, an outreach programme to get more children to play the "beautiful game". This involved travelling to schools across the country to organise events, from local tournaments to sports drills, such as this one at a school in the southern state of Kerala.
Mission XI Million
Girls learn how to dribble and pass the ball in a school in the district of Baramulla in Indian-administered Kashmir. Cricket still remains the most popular sport in India.
Mission XI Million
The Mission XI Million programme claims it has so far reached millions of children in more than 20,000 schools. Their hope is that the schools will continue encouraging the sport so it will be played regularly. In this photo, children at a school in the north-eastern state of Mizoram learn about football strategy.
Mission XI Million
Children play football in a school in a remote village in Meghalaya, a hilly north-eastern state in India. Although India ranks low in the global football order, the game has always been popular in Goa, West Bengal and Kerala. Recently, it has also picked up in north-eastern states such as Meghalaya, Assam and Manipur. A majority of India's 15-member Under-17 team is from Manipur.
Sanjoy Chatterjee
Girls in Ladakh, an Himalayan region that borders China, dribble the ball at a height of 10,000ft. India's women's national football team is ranked 56 in Fifa's global rankings, far ahead of the men's team, which is ranked at 107.
Sanjoy Chatterjee
Girls chase a football in a tiny village called Khunti in the state of Jharkhand. Football has come a long way in India, partly due to television broadcasts of matches in European leagues and the internet. Now, it enjoys a huge following in major cities, and is played more than ever before, spurring hope that the game has a future in India.