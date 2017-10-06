U-17 World Cup: Football gains a following in India

  • 6 October 2017
India is debuting in Fifa's Under-17 World Cup, which kicks off on Friday in the country.

  • A boy plays football at dusk in the shadow of the Gateway of India in Mumbai Mission XI Million

    The Fifa Under-17 World Cup begins on Friday in India, which will be debuting at this year's tournament. As host, India automatically qualified for the finals. The championship kicks off with two simultaneous matches - Columbia will play Ghana in Delhi and New Zealand will play Turkey in Mumbai.

  • India football Mission XI Million

    Twenty four countries are participating in the finals, which are being held in various cities, including Kochi in the southern-most state of Kerala and Guwahati in the eastern state of Assam. A total of 52 games will be played, culminating in the final, scheduled for 28 October in Kolkata. Nigeria, the current champion, is also the most successful team with five titles.

  • India football Mission XI Million

    In the run-up to the championship, India's federal government and the All India Football Federation launched Mission XI Million, an outreach programme to get more children to play the "beautiful game". This involved travelling to schools across the country to organise events, from local tournaments to sports drills, such as this one at a school in the southern state of Kerala.

  • Girls learn football in a school in the Baramulla district in Indian-administered Kashmir Mission XI Million

    Girls learn how to dribble and pass the ball in a school in the district of Baramulla in Indian-administered Kashmir. Cricket still remains the most popular sport in India.

  • A teacher explains the "beautiful game" to a classroom of students in India. Mission XI Million

    The Mission XI Million programme claims it has so far reached millions of children in more than 20,000 schools. Their hope is that the schools will continue encouraging the sport so it will be played regularly. In this photo, children at a school in the north-eastern state of Mizoram learn about football strategy.

  • Children play football in a school in India's north-eastern state of Meghalaya Mission XI Million

    Children play football in a school in a remote village in Meghalaya, a hilly north-eastern state in India. Although India ranks low in the global football order, the game has always been popular in Goa, West Bengal and Kerala. Recently, it has also picked up in north-eastern states such as Meghalaya, Assam and Manipur. A majority of India's 15-member Under-17 team is from Manipur.

  • Girls dribble the ball at a height of 10000 ft. in Nubra valley in Ladakh, India's northernmost region Sanjoy Chatterjee

    Girls in Ladakh, an Himalayan region that borders China, dribble the ball at a height of 10,000ft. India's women's national football team is ranked 56 in Fifa's global rankings, far ahead of the men's team, which is ranked at 107.

  • Girls chase a football in a tiny village called Khunti in the state of Jharkhand. F Sanjoy Chatterjee

    Girls chase a football in a tiny village called Khunti in the state of Jharkhand. Football has come a long way in India, partly due to television broadcasts of matches in European leagues and the internet. Now, it enjoys a huge following in major cities, and is played more than ever before, spurring hope that the game has a future in India.