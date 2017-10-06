Image caption The leopard caught on the CCTV camera at Maruti Suzuki's Manesar factory

Nearly 36 hours after a leopard was first spotted in an Indian car factory, the animal continues to evade rescue.

Wildlife rescuers and police have been combing Maruti Suzuki's manufacturing plant in Manesar town, not far from the capital, Delhi.

The big cat was first spotted early on Thursday morning on CCTV, and has made several other appearances since then.

The animal's presence has alarmed staff and forced the closure of part of the complex.

"A dozen forest department workers and about 50 policemen have been deployed at the factory to search for the leopard," Ravindar Kumar, a police spokesman in the Delhi suburb of Gurgaon, told the BBC.

The car plant is the largest one in India, producing almost a million vehicles a year.

The animal was spotted on CCTV in the engine department, which covers six acres and has now been cordoned off.

A local journalist who is at the scene told the BBC that rescuers are using two live goats and raw meat to lure the leopard out of hiding.

They have also brought in four cages and are waiting for the animal to be caught.

Wildlife conservator Vinod Kumar told the Press Trust of India that people have tried throwing firecrackers in a bid to dislodge the big cat.

Image caption Pug marks have been spotted in the engineering unit of the factory

Instances of human-animal conflict have been increasing in India, where shrinking animal habitats often drive elephants, tigers and leopards into residential areas.

There are around 12,000-14,000 leopards in the country, and one is killed every day on average.

Last year, a leopard entered a school in the Indian city of Bangalore and injured six people who were trying to capture it. It took 10 hours to catch and tranquillise the animal.

However, it escaped from its enclosure a week later.