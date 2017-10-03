Image copyright Press Trust of India

Police in India have arrested Honeypreet Insan, the adopted daughter of controversial guru Ram Rahim Singh.

Honeypreet Insan was among those accused of inciting violence in which 38 people were killed in Panchkula in Haryana state where the guru was convicted of rape in August.

Police say she had been on the run ever since Singh's arrest.

Hours before her arrest, she told a TV channel that she was "devastated" by allegations she had incited violence.

"Was I present with the arsonists? How are they levelling such allegations," she asked.

Honeypreet Insan, whose real name is Priyanka Taneja, denied reports that she had ever left the country or that her adopted father had sexually abused her.

She said her "Papa" - Singh - was innocent and that his conviction for rape had left her "depressed".

A senior police official in Haryana told reporters on Tuesday afternoon that Honeypreet Insan, 36, had been arrested and would be produced in court on Wednesday.

Guru Ram Rahim Singh was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted of raping two female followers between 1999 and 2002.

A lawyer for the victims said "40-50 women" had come forward with allegations of rape and they would be seeking further investigation in the case.

Apart from the rape charges against him, Ram Rahim Singh denies charges of murder in two cases which are still being heard in court.

Who is Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh?