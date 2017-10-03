From the section

Suspected militants have attacked an Indian army camp in Srinagar in Indian-administered Kashmir, officials said.

Three Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were injured in the attack, which began at 04:00 local time (22:30 GMT Monday).

Authorities say security forces continue to exchange gunfire with the attackers.

The camp is located just outside the international airport in Srinagar - a heavily fortified area.

This is a breaking news story - more to follow.