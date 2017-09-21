Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Horrific rape cases in India have drawn protests in recent years

A teenager in India who was allegedly raped by two school staff over a three-month period is in critical condition after being forced to have an abortion.

Doctors told BBC Hindi she has suffered brain damage. Police have arrested the director of her school and a teacher in the northern state of Rajasthan.

Police said she lost consciousness after the accused forced her to undergo an abortion at a private hospital.

Police are also investigating the role of the hospital in the incident.

The 18-year-old girl was admitted to hospital after she complained of a stomach ache and staff there discovered she was pregnant.

Her health rapidly deteriorated after the abortion was carried out but it is unclear what went wrong, police in Sikar district said. She is currently unconscious.

The incident has prompted outrage within the local community, and protests were held outside the school grounds on Tuesday.

The school, in Sikar, has officially been suspended by the authorities.

Police believe the pretext of extra classes was used to call the student into school outside of regular hours so that the assaults could take place.

They have not yet been able to record a statement from the victim.

"This is a serious issue and stern action will be taken against the culprits," officer Kushal Singh said.