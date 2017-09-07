Inside the lavish HQ of India's rapist guru
A glimpse inside the huge fairytale like estate of convicted Indian guru Gurmeet Ram Rahim. The controversial self-styled holy man was jailed last month for raping two female followers.
-
Getty Images
This is the first of many towering arches that welcomes the 'millions' of followers the Dera Sacha Sauda sect claims to have. The road leads to the sect's sprawling headquarters which is spread across nearly 1,000 acres in Sirsa, a small town in the north Indian state of Haryana.
-
Manoj Dhaka
The Magic Shining Grand or MSG resort. The resort has villas resembling famous buildings such as the Eiffel Tower or Taj Mahal, private pools, three restaurants and a spa. Its website exults that the "delightful" MSG resort boasts "5-star facilities" and "chic interiors" that will "catch your attention at the very first glance".
-
Manoj Dhaka
A boat-shaped electric car at the entrance to "Magic Shining Grand" resort, which you could potentially use to zip between its three restaurants named Lymme N Thymme, Sarson and Rajwade Thaat
-
Manoj Dhaka
The entrance to the MSG Glorious International School inside the sect's campus in Sirsa. The school's motto is "no child left behind". Its website cites Singh, the school's founder, as an "inspiration" while offering the staff's "heartiest regards" for his "magnanimous act" of starting the school.
-
Manoj Dhaka
The entrance to Singh's mansion, which includes his "gufa" or cave, where he is reported to have molested or raped several female followers. He was convicted and sent to jail in August.
-
Manoj Dhaka
The "sports village" that Singh's website describes as a "valuable gift" to the "nation". Singh, who calls himself an "all-rounder sportsman" allegedly trained players who have "brought laurels" to India in yoga and "roller skating hockey". The goal of this sports complex was "clinching of maximum" Olympic medals.
-
AFP
(L-R) Meet the sect's founder Shehanshah Mastana, its second "master" and "most respected father", Shah Satnam Singh, and its "present master" and "most revered father", now in jail, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.